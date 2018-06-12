Live Updates: SC Primary Election Results 2018

Jacqueline Lawson,

Governor (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting 
Phil Nobel – 8.95%
James Smith – 68.50%
Marguerite Willis – 22.55%

Governor (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Kevin Bryant – 8.97%
John Yancey McGill – 1.82%
Henry McMaster – 40.60%
Catherine Templeton – 18.54%
John Warren – 30.08%

Secretary of State (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Nelson Faerber – 17.19%
Mark Hammond – 62.32%
Joshua Putnam – 11.91%
Kerry Wood – 8.57%

Attorney General (R) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Todd Atwater – 28.27%
William D. Herlong – 23.83%
Alan Wilson – 47.90%

US House of  Representatives, District 1 (R) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting 
Katie Arrington – 48.08%
Dimitri Cherny – 3.65%
Mark Sanford – 48.27%

US House of Representatives, District 2 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting 
Phil Black –
Sean Carrigan –
Annabelle Robinson –

US House of Representatives, District 3 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting 
Hosea Cleveland – 28.38%
Mary Geren – 71.62%

US House of Representatives, District 5 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting 
Mark Ali – 7.78%
Steve Lough – 4.97%
Sidney Moore – 13.79%
Archie Parnell – 73.46%

State House of Representatives, District 41 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Mary Gail Douglas –
Annie E. McDaniel –

State House of Representatives, District 64 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Mitch Ellerby – 77.11%
Robert L. Ridgeway III – 22.89%

State House of Representatives, District 71 (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Nathan Ballentine –
Todd Watlington –
Britton Wolf –

State House of Representatives, District 76 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Leon Howard –
T’Nae Parker –

State House of Representatives, District 77 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Kambrell Garvin –
John A. McClenic –
Joe McEachern –
Deyaska Spencer –

State House of Representatives, District 87 (R) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Austin Bowers –
Paula Rawl Calhoon –
Todd Carnes –

State House of Representatives, District 89 (R) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Micah Caskey –
Billy R. Oswald –

State House of Representatives, District 95 (D) 
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Gene Gartam, Jr. –
Jerry Govan –
Kevin Ray –

State House of Representatives, District 96
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Perry Finch –
Kit Spires –

 

 

