Live Updates: SC Primary Election Results 2018

Governor (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Phil Nobel – 8.95%

James Smith – 68.50%

Marguerite Willis – 22.55%

Governor (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Kevin Bryant – 8.97%

John Yancey McGill – 1.82%

Henry McMaster – 40.60%

Catherine Templeton – 18.54%

John Warren – 30.08%

Secretary of State (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Nelson Faerber – 17.19%

Mark Hammond – 62.32%

Joshua Putnam – 11.91%

Kerry Wood – 8.57%

Attorney General (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Todd Atwater – 28.27%

William D. Herlong – 23.83%

Alan Wilson – 47.90%

US House of Representatives, District 1 (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Katie Arrington – 48.08%

Dimitri Cherny – 3.65%

Mark Sanford – 48.27%

US House of Representatives, District 2 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Phil Black –

Sean Carrigan –

Annabelle Robinson –

US House of Representatives, District 3 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Hosea Cleveland – 28.38%

Mary Geren – 71.62%

US House of Representatives, District 5 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Mark Ali – 7.78%

Steve Lough – 4.97%

Sidney Moore – 13.79%

Archie Parnell – 73.46%

State House of Representatives, District 41 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Mary Gail Douglas –

Annie E. McDaniel –

State House of Representatives, District 64 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Mitch Ellerby – 77.11%

Robert L. Ridgeway III – 22.89%

State House of Representatives, District 71 (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Nathan Ballentine –

Todd Watlington –

Britton Wolf –

State House of Representatives, District 76 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Leon Howard –

T’Nae Parker –

State House of Representatives, District 77 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Kambrell Garvin –

John A. McClenic –

Joe McEachern –

Deyaska Spencer –

State House of Representatives, District 87 (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Austin Bowers –

Paula Rawl Calhoon –

Todd Carnes –

State House of Representatives, District 89 (R)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Micah Caskey –

Billy R. Oswald –

State House of Representatives, District 95 (D)

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Gene Gartam, Jr. –

Jerry Govan –

Kevin Ray –

State House of Representatives, District 96

w/ _% of Precincts Reporting

Perry Finch –

Kit Spires –