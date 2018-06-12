Live Updates: SC Primary Election Results 2018
Governor (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Phil Nobel – 8.95%
James Smith – 68.50%
Marguerite Willis – 22.55%
Governor (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Kevin Bryant – 8.97%
John Yancey McGill – 1.82%
Henry McMaster – 40.60%
Catherine Templeton – 18.54%
John Warren – 30.08%
Secretary of State (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Nelson Faerber – 17.19%
Mark Hammond – 62.32%
Joshua Putnam – 11.91%
Kerry Wood – 8.57%
Attorney General (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Todd Atwater – 28.27%
William D. Herlong – 23.83%
Alan Wilson – 47.90%
US House of Representatives, District 1 (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Katie Arrington – 48.08%
Dimitri Cherny – 3.65%
Mark Sanford – 48.27%
US House of Representatives, District 2 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Phil Black –
Sean Carrigan –
Annabelle Robinson –
US House of Representatives, District 3 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Hosea Cleveland – 28.38%
Mary Geren – 71.62%
US House of Representatives, District 5 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Mark Ali – 7.78%
Steve Lough – 4.97%
Sidney Moore – 13.79%
Archie Parnell – 73.46%
State House of Representatives, District 41 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Mary Gail Douglas –
Annie E. McDaniel –
State House of Representatives, District 64 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Mitch Ellerby – 77.11%
Robert L. Ridgeway III – 22.89%
State House of Representatives, District 71 (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Nathan Ballentine –
Todd Watlington –
Britton Wolf –
State House of Representatives, District 76 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Leon Howard –
T’Nae Parker –
State House of Representatives, District 77 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Kambrell Garvin –
John A. McClenic –
Joe McEachern –
Deyaska Spencer –
State House of Representatives, District 87 (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Austin Bowers –
Paula Rawl Calhoon –
Todd Carnes –
State House of Representatives, District 89 (R)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Micah Caskey –
Billy R. Oswald –
State House of Representatives, District 95 (D)
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Gene Gartam, Jr. –
Jerry Govan –
Kevin Ray –
State House of Representatives, District 96
w/ _% of Precincts Reporting
Perry Finch –
Kit Spires –