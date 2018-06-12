The Latest: Light turnout reported in South Carolina primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Election officials in South Carolina report a generally light turnout in primary voting.

Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said Tuesday afternoon the overall turnout is light as Republicans and Democrats select candidates for the fall elections.

He says primary turnout typically ranges from 13 percent to 27 percent of registered voters.

Whitmire says turnout has been heavier in Cherokee and Darlington counties, where there are sharply contested local races.

No serious voting problems have been reported. Whitmire said a few locations had power outage problems because of Monday night storms. But he says that did not affect voting and the problems were quickly resolved.

The high priority races in South Carolina are for governor. Gov. Henry McMaster faces four challengers for the Republican nomination. Three Democrats seek their party’s nomination.