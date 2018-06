Voters Head to the Polls for South Carolina Primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters across the state are heading to the polls today for the South Carolina Primary.

Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.

For information on polling places you can cisit scVOTES.org and click “Find My Polling Place” in the mySCVOTES section of the homepage.

