Clemson’s Glover and Stanley begin US Open Thursday

Clemson, S.C.—Former two-time Clemson All-Americans Lucas Glover and Kyle Stanley open play at the 2018 United States Open at Shinnecock Hills Country Club in New York. The four-day 72 hole event is the ninth United States Golf Association tournament played at Shinnecock.

Glover will play the first two days with Webb Simpson (Wake Forest) and Graeme McDowell (UAB). The three golfers tee off at 1:25 p.m. off the 10th tee on Thursday. Stanley will play with Cameron Smith (Brisbane, Australia) and Pat Perez (Arizona State). That group will begin at 1:36 p.m. off the first hole on Thursday.

Glover, who played at Clemson from 1998-01, won the 2009 United States Open, still the only former Tiger to win a professional major golf tournament. The Clemson graduate won that tournament at Bethpage Black in New York with a four-under par score of 276. This will be Glover’s 13th United States Open. He has made three cuts, all in consecutive years (2009-11).

Stanley played for Clemson from 2006-09 and was a first-team All-American in the spring of 2007 and 2009. He finished second at the NCAA National Tournament twice and was a three-time All-ACC selection.

Stanley has played in the United States Open four times and made the cut twice. His best finish was in 2009, the same year Glover won, when Stanley shot a 293 to finish 53rd in the field. He last played in the US Open in 2013 and finished 73rd.

Television coverage will begin on Thursday on Fox Sports.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.