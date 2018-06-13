Coastal’s Seth Lancaster named 1st Team All-American by Perfect Game

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina shortstop Seth Lancaster was named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings College All-American first team, the publication announced today.

Lancaster is the only player in the NCAA to rank among the top 20 in walks (third with 63), home runs (sixth with 20) and runs scored (second with 81). In fact, just 14 players in the NCAA rank among the top 20 in two of those three categories, including teammate Kevin Woodall Jr. (ranks seventh in the NCAA in runs scored with 71 and ranks 11th in the NCAA in home runs with 19) as well as fellow first team selections Devlin Granberg (Dallas Baptist; fifth in runs and 16th in walks), Jonathan India (Florida; sixth in home runs with 20 and eighth in walks with 56) and Keegan McGovern (Georgia; 14th in runs with 68 and 16th in home runs with 18).