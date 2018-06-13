Family Updates Condition of Hit and Run Victim

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The family of the victim of a recent hit and run is pleading for answers

Columbia Police say the victim’s family updated the 55 year old man’s condition Wednesday saying the incident resulted in the amputation of one of his legs and the possible loss of an eye.

The incident took place around 11PM on June 3rd at the intersection of Colonial Dr. and Bull St.

If you have any information that can help call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.