Investigators arrest man in connection with overnight stabbing near Harbison

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies say a man who was stabbed early this morning (6/13) has been charged with assault and battery.

Investigators say Austin Aldridge was involved in an argument that turned physical in the 400 block of Harbison Blvd.

Officials say Aldridge was stabbed in the altercation, no other arrests were made.