K9 officer sniffs out meth in woman’s private area during inmate visitation: Authorities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – What started out as a routine visit to an inmate at a South Carolina correctional institution over the weekend turned out to be anything but routine.

Evans Correctional Institution officers say one of their K-9’s helped them discover a much more serious offense.

According to the arrest warrant, during a search on Sunday, June 10, officers found 30 grams of methamphetamine in the female area of Tonya Denis Elrod.

The warrant also states the other narcotics were found in Elrod’s car.

She is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, criminal Conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.

