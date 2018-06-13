Lexington Coroner Id’s Cedar Grove Road Car Crash Victim

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly car crash on Cedar Grove Road in Leesville.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim, Timothy Langfitt, Jr., 18, was pronounced dead on the scene due to the traumatic injuries caused by the crash.

Authorities say the incident happened on June 12, when Langfitt’s car left the roadway and hit multiple trees at 10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Cedar Grove Road.

Officers say Langfitt was wearing a seatbelt and there were no other people in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.