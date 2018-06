Local firefighters take part in flood rescue training

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Flood conditions are not uncommon for those in the Midlands.

Today firefighters from across the state were trained in how to operate boats in such conditions, a skill that could help rescue people in need.

Organizers say the training those firefighters recieved today could help save a life in the future.

This training was part of the week-long Fire Rescue Conference taking place throughout the Midlands.