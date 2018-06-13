Misleading door hangars popping up in Irmo

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Water is asking residents to be aware of shut off notices that are showing up on the doors of some Irmo homes. According to water officials the hangars claim that the homeowner is in jeopardy of having their water service turned off if a payment is not made. Officials say their Water Service Technicians use the one shown below.

Authorities say if the notice that is placed on your door does not look like the image above, it is not from them. If you still have questions, concerns or are just unsure if the notice is authentic, you can verify your water status by contacting them at 545-3300.