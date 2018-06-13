Mother faces new charge in death of 11 month old baby

Chesterfield, SC (WOLO) —According to court records Breanna Lewis has been charged with homicide by child abuse.

Investigators say May 29th, the body of eleven month old Harlee Lewis was found in a diaper box in a briar patch about a thousand yards from the home.

Lewis was initially charged with lying to Investigators, improper disposal of a body, and tampering with evidence after Investigators say she told Deputies her daughter was taken from her triggering an Amber Alert.

She now faces between 20 years to life in prison.

Deputies have not yet released the exact cause of death.

harlee-memorial (Photo: WCCB)

harlee-lewis (Photo: Amber Alert)

