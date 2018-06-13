President Trump’s reaction to Mark Sanford losing primary

Charleston, S.C. (WOLO) – Mark Sanford was defeated yesterday in the Midterm Elections by opponent Katie Arrington.

This came after months of vocal criticism from President Donald Trump and just hours before the polls closed saying:

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018



And the President wasted no time reacting to the results of the race tweeting this morning:

My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win – but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot. Congrats to Katie Arrington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018