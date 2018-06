RCSD arrest NC man in connection with Farrow Rd. bank robbery

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies responded to a bank robbery today on Farrow Rd.

Investigators say the robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. at a TD Bank.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect’s car, and even though he took off they were able to arrest him a short time later.

Officials say Dashun McQuiller of Wilmington, NC was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.