Richland Deputies Investigating Harbison Boulevard Stabbing Incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies are still investigating an early morning stabbing incident on Harbison Boulevard.

Authorities say they responded to a call at 2 a.m. at the 400 block of Harbison Boulevard where two men were involved in a physical argument.

Deputies say one of the men stabbed the other and fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and was released later.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

