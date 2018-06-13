SC State Museum Announces return of PaleoPalooza

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time for PaleoPalooza at the South Carolina State Museum.

The event takes place Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Museum organizers say you can expect a full day of natural history featuring flying birds of prey, a slithering reptile demonstration, a special appearance from South Carolina naturalist Rudy Mancke and more.

Also on hand for the event, according to officials, will be Jim Knight, a former curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum. He will relay his snake expertise to guests in two talks during the day. Last year guests interacted with Knight through a Skype call to learn about research he was conducting in Panama. At this year’s event guests will meet Knight, in person during an exciting presentation featuring live snakes.

Winged Ambassadors from Sharpsburg, GA will be visiting with large birds of prey, including America’s treasured bald eagle. Live flight demonstrations of these trained animals will take place twice during the day, say organizers.

PaleoPalooza is free with museum general admission or membership. As a special offer, guests can experience the museum’s new 4D film, Ice Age: No Time For Nuts 4D and Tiny Giants 4-D for only $5 during Paleopalooza.