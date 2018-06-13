The ups, downs, and surprises of the 2018 South Carolina Primary

Antjuan Seawright discusses the outcomes of the 2018 primaries with Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-An often hard fight battle for office came to an end for many, and the next step is afoot for others and runoff’s will keep the campaigning going, as South Carolinian’s went to the polls Tuesday. With only about 550,000 voters, 18% or so of those in the state registered, there were a few surprises and upsets, according to Blueprint Srategies Antjuan Seawright. Notable outcomes, according to Seawright, include the US House seat, currently held by former Governor Mark Sanford, who was handed the first loss of his political career, as he was ousted by Katie Arrington for District 1. The win means Arrington, not Sanford will appear on the GOP ticket in November.

Seawright said that other outcomes could signal problems for some incumbents including Attorney General Alan Wilson, who only received 49%, forcing a run-off with Todd Atwater, who garnered 30%. A run-off was expected in the race for Governor, the wild card being which of the two front runners, Catherine Templeton and John Warren would face Governor Henry McMaster in the June 26 run-off.

The winner of the run-off will face Democrat James Smith, who received 61.81%, in November.

You can see all of the results from Tuesdays primary HERE.