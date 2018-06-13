Victim of stabbing, charged with assault

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man who deputies say was stabbed after a verbal altercation escalated is now charged with assault and battery.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say Austin Aldridge was stabbed in the 400 block of Harbison Boulevard in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 13.

Aldridge was in a verbal argument that turned physical, investigators say.

Aldridge was stabbed during the incident.

Deputies have not arrested anyone else in the case.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.