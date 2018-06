Alan Wilson receives endorsements before June 26th runoff

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon and Representative Micah Caskey gave their support to incumbent Alan Wilson in the runoff election for Attorney General.

Koon explained that Wilson’s support of law enforcement and legal experience were key factors in today’s endorsement.

Wilson will faces Lexington representative Todd Atwater in the runoff on June 26th.