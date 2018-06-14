Captain Munnerlyn hoping for new start with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — Captain Munnerlyn hasn’t had the greatest time with the Panthers.

He was brought in last season to be the franchise’s nickel cornerback, but he spent more time on the bench than on the field. Specifically, the former Gamecock played just 39% of defensive snaps for the Panthers last season.

It got so bad at one point, the team deactivated him in December for what coach Ron Rivera said was a “disciplinary issue”.

But now the Carolina great has a new attitude, which he hopes can help create a new start in his second season with the franchise.