Fireflies top Legends, 9-4 to split series

LEXINGTON, KY – Columbia overwhelmed Lexington on Thursday and defeated the home team, 9-4. The Fireflies scored six runs in the fourth to take a lead they would not relinquish. Columbia tallied 10 hits and when it was all said and done, had 17 baserunners reach. The Fireflies split the four-game series after winning the final two games in the set.

Lexington (35-31) starter Yefri Del Rosario (L, 0-2) walked back-to-back batters in the second inning and Columbia (33-31) capitalized soon afterward. With two outs, Rigoberto Terrazas slapped a bouncing ball up the middle that shortstop Cristian Perez booted into centerfield. The error allowedEdgardo Fermin to score the game’s first run.

After Lexington scored three runs in the bottom of the second, the Fireflies would then cut the deficit in half the following frame thanks to a Legends’ mistake. Del Rosario retired the first two batters of the frame and then struck out Scott Manea. The catcher, M.J. Melendez, dropped the pitch and the ball kicked left of the plate. Manea reached on the dropped third strike and scored moments later when Matt Winaker doubled to the wall in right field.

Columbia fell back behind, 4-2, after Lexington added a run in the bottom half of the third. This time, Nick Pratto tagged and scored from third when Melendez ripped a sacrifice fly into left.

The see-saw scoring battle continued into the top of the fourth when Columbia’s offense erupted for six runs (tying a season high for one half inning). The Fireflies batted around and 11 total hitters came to the plate. The frame was highlighted by Raphael Gladu’s RBI single and Winaker’s two-run base hit.

The club built on its lead in the sixth. Winaker was hit by a pitch and rolled to second base when Fermin singled. Winaker scored when Quinn Brodeyripped one of his three hits up the middle. The visitors led, 9-4.

Winaker and Brodey finished with a combined five hits and five RBIs. Their efforts helped Columbia starter Anthony Kay (W, 3-3) pick up his third victory of the season.

The Fireflies head to Hagerstown, Maryland, and begin a three-game series with the Hagerstown Suns on Friday at 7:05 ET at Municipal Stadium. You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 ET.