Former Tiger Seth Beer signs contract with Astros

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — Former Tiger Seth Beer, who went 28th overall to the Houston Astros, signed with Houston Wednesday.

That slot value is worth $2,399,400.

The lefthanded batter played in 188 games for Clemson in his career and hit .321 with 56 home runs and 177 RBI.

The All-American will now report to Class A Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, NY Thursday.