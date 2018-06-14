Gas station employee arrested for shooting customer

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A gas station store employee has been arrested after allegedly shooting a customer.

Columbia Police say Antar Daralhaj is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators say Saturday (6/9) afternoon Daralhaj was arguing with a customer over a gas charge at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road.

As the customer was leaving, investigators say Daralhaj shot him. Police say the victim’s injury was not life threatening.

Share

Related

Roadway shooting suspect arrested for attempted mu...
ABC Columbia News Update
Victim of stabbing, charged with assault
ABC Columbia News Update

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android