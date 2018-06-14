Gas station employee arrested for shooting customer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A gas station store employee has been arrested after allegedly shooting a customer.

Columbia Police say Antar Daralhaj is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators say Saturday (6/9) afternoon Daralhaj was arguing with a customer over a gas charge at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road.

As the customer was leaving, investigators say Daralhaj shot him. Police say the victim’s injury was not life threatening.