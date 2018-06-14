GOP candidate for Governor gets new endorsements

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Primaries have come and gone but the fight to the finish for the next Governor of South Carolina is far from over.

Thursday afternoon Greenville businessman, John Warren received a major political push in hopes of catapulting him into a position to unseat current Governor Henry McMaster.

Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant and former Candidate Catherine Templeton announced plans to back Warren in his continued campaign for Governor. Warren tweeting this in response to the endorsement shortly after the announcement.

Honored to receive the endorsements of @kevinbryantsc and @TempletonCath. The conservative movement for new leadership continues to grow every day. pic.twitter.com/KcdaOvJDzz — John Warren (@votejohnwarren) June 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Governor McMaster’s Communications Director, Caroline Anderegg responded to the announcement saying she isn’t surprised McMaster’s challengers are supporting Warren. Anderegg told ABC Columbia ” The Governor is proud to have the support of President Trump and the 150 thousand South Carolinian’s who gave him a great victory Tuesday.”

It’s going to be a constant battle between Warren and Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster. According to the South Carolina Elections Commission, McMaster finished ahead of Warren Tuesday with 42 percent of the vote. While Warren walked away with more than 28 percent of the vote, which will lead to a run off between the two June 26th. The question now is who will get the votes that would have gone to Templeton and Bryant, and will it be enough for either candidate to win the nomination for Governor.

McMaster and Warren are set to will debate next week in Newberry before the two come face to face in a June 26 runoff. Whoever wins will have to take on Democratic Representative James Smith and American Party Candidate Martin Barry during the General Election in November.

