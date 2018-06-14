Governor McMaster addresses Firefighters

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster spoke with hundreds of firefighters from across the state in town for the Fire and Rescue Convention.

The week-long convention allows emergency responders from across the state to come together and learn life-saving techniques  and get a look at the latest technology.

Governor McMaster says South Carolina’s firefighters represent the finest our state has to offer.

2018 marks the 113th year of the Fire and Rescue Convention.

