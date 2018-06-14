Harpootlian runs for Senate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A familiar name in South Carolina politics is getting back in the game.

Richard Harpootlian tells ABC Columbia News he’s entering the race to replace former Senator John Courson in District 20.

Harpootlian says he’s distressed by the culture of corruption he sees in the Legislature and says the body could benefit from someone not looking to make a career in the state house.

So far, no Republicans have filed for the seat. A special election will be held November sixth.