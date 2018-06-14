IPhone feature makes it harder to hack

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Apple’s latest update is going to make the job of hackers and law enforcement more difficult.

The update is meant to protect users from identity theft and hacking attacks. Unfortunately, it will also keep law enforcement from being able to hack devices for information during investigations.

Apple says “we have the greatest respect for law enforcement, and we don’t design our security improvements to frustrate their efforts to do their jobs.”

The IOS 12 update will roll out in stores later this year.