Judge: Greenville shooting justified

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — A prosecutor says three Upstate Officers were “justified” for shooting a mentally disturbed man with a knife in his Greenville backyard.

The family of Jermaine Massey says the three Greenville Deputies, who prosecutors say fired a total of 11 shots, should have reacted less violently. Especially since since family members say 35 year old Massey himself called 911 to report he was bipolar and feared he may harm his family.

Deputies say they feared for their safety when Massey lunged at them with a knife and did not respond to taser shots.