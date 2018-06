McMaster to take part in Republican Runoff Debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster is on the campaign trail, ahead of a runoff with Republican John Warren.

The McMaster for Governor campaign says he will take part in a statewide debate of the Republican runoff.

It will take place on Wednesday, June 20.

The debate is hosted by the Post & Courier, SC ETV, and the SCGOP.