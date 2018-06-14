Newberry hires new basketball assistant

NEWBERRY – The Newberry men’s basketball program has added Chaun Davis as an assistant coach.

“I am extremely excited to join the men’s basketball staff here at Newberry College,” Davis remarked. “Coach Dave Davis has had success for many years developing winning programs and even better men, and I truly look forward to working with him and Coach Coaxum this upcoming season. I feel very blessed that everyone here at Newberry has welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home, we really do have some of the best people on earth. Go Wolves!”

“Chaun has worked for some great coaches and brings a wealth of basketball knowledge to the table,” said head coach Dave Davis. “We are excited to have him join our basketball family.”

For the past two seasons, Chaun has been a critical part of Northeastern State University basketball program, serving as a graduate assistant for the Division II institution located in Oklahoma. His main responsibilities included scouting teams to create game plans, studying film, recruiting, assisting in strength and conditioning, and ensuring players met NCAA academic standards. While working on the RiverHawks staff, he received his Master’s degree in Health and Kinesiology.

Before his time at Northeastern State University, he was a full-time Basketball Coach and Physical Education instructor for Booker T. Washington High School for two seasons from August 2014 to June 2016. He was the head coach for the freshman team, leading the group to a 39-15 record, and also served as an assistant for the varsity and junior varsity programs that advanced to the state playoffs during his final season.

Davis began his career as the full-time head coach for the eighth grade team at Berryhill Public Schools for the 2013-14 season. He assisted the varsity and junior varsity teams at Berryhill while helping the seventh and ninth grade teams. While coaching, he was the “Ultimate Hoops” Skills Trainer for Lifetime Fitness, helping competitors from ages 6-25 grow as basketball players by implementing his own workouts.

Davis was a member of Oklahoma Wesleyan’s NAIA Division II national championship-winning team during the 2008-09 season. He graduated from Oklahoma State with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and earned a Masters in Health and Kinesiology from Northeastern State.

Story by: Newberry Athletics