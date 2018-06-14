Richland Library Hosts Volunteer Fair

Crysty Vaughan,
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to volunteer this Summer? The Richland Library may be able to help out.
The library is hosting a Volunteer Fair from 6 – 8 p.m.Thursday, June 14 at the Main location  on Assembly Street.
Here is the information provided by the Library:

WHAT:    Volunteer Fair
WHEN:    6 – 8 p.m.,
Thursday, June 14
WHERE:   Richland Library Main
                1431 Assembly St.,
Columbia, SC 29201
WHO:      Free & open to the public
             
Library officials say there is a chance to meet with representatives from nearly 20 organizations, including:

  • American Red Cross
  • Congaree National Park
  • Edventure
  • Pawmetto Lifeline
  • Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands
  • Transitions
