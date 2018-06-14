Richland Library Hosts Volunteer Fair
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to volunteer this Summer? The Richland Library may be able to help out.
The library is hosting a Volunteer Fair from 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, June 14 at the Main location on Assembly Street.
Here is the information provided by the Library:
Library officials say there is a chance to meet with representatives from nearly 20 organizations, including:
- American Red Cross
- Congaree National Park
- Edventure
- Pawmetto Lifeline
- Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands
- Transitions