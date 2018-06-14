Roadway shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A man accused of shooting at a truck in West Columbia last week has been arrested for attempted murder.

According to the Lexington the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Fuller, 29, was arrested Tuesday (6/12) in Sumter by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

LCSD says Fuller shot at a man who was stopped at the intersection of Pine Street and Dogwood Road June 7. The shot hit the victim’s truck but nobody was hurt.

Fuller allegedly knows the intended victim and had a long-running feud.

He was denied bond in court Thursday morning and is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession a weapon during a violent crime and possessing a weapon after a violent felony conviction.