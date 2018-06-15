Dads say “me time” tops Father’s Day wish list

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Worrying about what you’re going to do for dear ole Dad on Father’s Day?
Maybe,  you should just leave him be.

According to a survey by the Company Groupon, when around 700 fathers were asked what they wanted on their special day, a majority said “time to themselves!”

The Dad’s were asked what they wanted to do with their alone time and common responses were going to the movies,  watching a sports event, golfing with their buddies, and eating a steak.

 

