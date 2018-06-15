Father’s Day Spending Up

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Father’s Day is right around the corner and if you haven’t picked out that special something to dote on Dad this year we have some suggestions that might help.

Here’s a little bit of an incentive and some good news for father’s everywhere, spending for Father’s Day is up this year with those ages 25 to 34 who are willing to splurge a little bit more. Retail analyst anticipate people with spend more than 15 billion dollars on dear ole dad during the holiday.

So, get shopping you only have two days left.