Fireflies fall to Hagerstown, 3-2 Friday night

HAGERSTOWN, MD – Zac Grotz returned to affiliated baseball on Friday and hurled 7.2 splendid innings of work. He and the Fireflies fell to Hagerstown, though, 3-2 in 10 innings.

Grotz was signed by the Mets this week after most of this season and 2017 pitching in independent leagues. The right-hander from California didn’t walk a batter and wound up striking out eight on Friday. He allowed just two earned runs before he was relieved with two outs in the eighth.

The game was tied, 2-2, into the 10th inning. Columbia (33-32) did not score in the top half and Armond Upshaw’s safety squeeze bunt in the home half scored the game-winning run (Jayner Baez) from third for Hagerstown (26-40). Aaron Ford (L, 2-1) took the loss and Steven Fuentes (W, 2-1) picked up the win.

SCORING SUMMARY:

TOP 1 – Jeremy Vasquez’s RBI single scores Raphael Gladu

TOP 2 – Hansel Moreno’s RBI single scores Wuilmer Becerra

BOTTOM 2 – Jake Scudder’s RBI single scores Nick Banks

BOTTOM 8 – Aldrem’s Corredor’s RBI single scores Luis Garcia

BOTTOM 10 – Armond Upshaw’s bunt single scores Jeyner Baez

Jeremy Vasquez and Wuilmer Becerra both tallied multi-hit games on Friday.

The Fireflies battle the Suns again on Saturday at 6:05 ET. Right-hander Chris Viall (2-3, 3.14) is scheduled to throw for Columbia and face Hagerstown righty Matthew DeRosier (2-4, 4.19).

You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 5:45 ET.

Story by: Columbia Fireflies