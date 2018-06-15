Former Gamecocks clash in Wings win over Aces Friday

DALLAS (AP) — Elizabeth Cambage had 28 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 20 points and six assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 77-67 on Friday night.

It was the fifth time this season Diggins-Smith and Cambage each scored 20-plus in the same game. The pair combined to score 32 of Dallas’ 45 first-half points, helping the Wings to a six-point lead.

Glory Johnson had 11 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (5-4), which tied a season-high with 48 points in the paint. The Wings outrebounded the Aces 43-27.

Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson (14 points) faced off with her old teammates, Kaela Davis (10 points) and Alisha Gray (2 points).

On Wednesday, Dallas announced starting guard Karima Christmas-Kelly would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Kayla McBride led Las Vegas (3-8) with 22 points, and A’ja Wilson added 14.