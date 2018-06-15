Former Lexington County deputy charged with illegally providing information of a citizen

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A former Lexington County deputy sheriff is on the other side of the law charged with sharing the personal information of private citizens.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, “Once we (the department) determined potential criminal activity took place, we notified the State Law Enforcement Division, as is our standard procedure.”

Brandon William Jones, 32, allowed and facilitated the unlawful examination of private records to citizens and friends from Jan. 1, 2017, until July 5, 2017, according to an arrest warrant.

Jones, a West Columbia resident, was terminated Aug. 1, 2017, for violating department policy. He was hired as a deputy sheriff Oct. 12, 2015.

An affidavit attached to the warrant said the private records included South Carolina driver’s license information, Sheriff’s Department call logs, traffic accident reports, crime scene photographs, incident reports and active investigation information.

Jones was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Friday morning after turning himself in to SLED agents.