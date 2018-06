Former Tiger Seth Beer homers in first pro game

TROY, NY¬†(WOLO) — The Beer was flowing Friday night in the Tri-City ValleyCats season-opener.

Clemson All-American Seth Beer wasted no time getting acclimated to pro ball. The Tiger great hit a home run in his third pro at-bat. The two-run bomb was his first professional hit.

Beer finished his night 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI.

According to MLB.com, Beer signed a contract for $2.25 million with the Astros this week.

VIDEO COURTESY: WTEN