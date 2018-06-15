Frank Martin on NCAA/Brian Bowen decision: “I’m not surprised”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A little more than two weeks ago, Brian Bowen found out he wouldn’t be eligible to play basketball at South Carolina in the 2018-2019 season.

Bowen was left with a decision: would he stay in school, but not play basketball? Or try to make it in the NBA’s G League or play overseas?

Bowen elected to stay in the NBA Draft, but just this week, decided to withdraw his name in order to be eligible for next year’s draft.

He now has the same two professional options: he can play in the G League or take his talents overseas.

Bowen’s family is tied to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. The Bowen family, allegedly, accepted improper benefits from Adidas officials to steer Bowen originally to Louisville, an Adidas school.

But there’s no evidence that Brian knew his family received payments, which makes some, including Frank Martin, believe the NCAA’s decision not to let him play isn’t fair.

“I’m not surprised,” Martin said at a press conference Friday. “I knew what I walked into. Am I disappointed? Yes.”

Bowen hasn’t decided whether he’ll pursuit the G League or play overseas.