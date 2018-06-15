Jamming Prison Cell Phones

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Federal officials say they have successfully tested jamming cell phone signals in prisons.

According to a report obtained by the Associated Press, a January 17th test of micro jamming technology was successful at a federal prison in Maryland.

Officials say they were able to shut down phone signals inside a prison cell while phones just 20 feet away worked normally. South Carolina was among the first states to call for the FCC to jam cell phone signals in prisons.