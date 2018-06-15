Jamming Prison Cell Phones

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Federal officials say they have successfully tested jamming cell phone signals in prisons.

According to a report obtained by the Associated Press, a January 17th test of micro jamming technology was successful at a federal prison in Maryland.

Officials say they were able to shut down phone signals inside a prison cell while phones just 20 feet away worked normally. South Carolina was among the first states to call for the FCC to jam cell phone signals in prisons.

Share

Related

Dads say “me time” tops Father’s...
Kellogg’s recalls Honey Smacks after salmone...
Shrimping off SC coast open for business next week
Lifesaving advancements on display at fire and res...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android