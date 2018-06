Kellogg’s recalls Honey Smacks after salmonella outbreak

(WOLO) – Kellogg’s is recalling Honey Smacks following a salmonella outbreak.

Cases in 31 states have been linked to the cereal.

The CDC says the outbreak has affected 73 people and started in early March.

No deaths have been reported but 24 people have been hospitalized.

The recalled cereal has a “best if used by” date between June 14, 2018 and June 14, 2019.