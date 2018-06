Lifesaving advancements on display at fire and rescue convention

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Firefighters and EMT’s got a first hand look at some of the latest in life-saving technology.

More than 150 exhibitors packed the Columbia Convention Center and Colonial Life Arena as the 113th annual Fire and Rescue Conference continued.

Organizers say it is amazing to see just how far firefighting has come over the years.

The conference wraps up Saturday (6/16).