Man suspected of stealing from a car sought

(photo: RCSD)

Richland co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of breaking into a car and stealing an IPhone.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 9:30 at night in the 16 hundred block of Riverwind drive back on May 10th. Officials say they identified the suspect as 22 year old Kenneth Lloyd from fingerprints they say were lefty behind.

Anyone who knows where Lloyd may be is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

