Palmetto Boys and Girls State

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Hundreds of South Carolina students gathered on the State House steps today.
It was all part of Palmetto Boys and Girl’s State which held it’s annual inaugural session with their traditional march to the State House.

Boys and Girls State is a unique opportunity for teens from around South Carolina.
It allows the students to come to the State Capitol and get hands on learning about the Government.

Parents we spoke with were thrilled about their participation.

