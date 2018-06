Search suspended on Congaree River for man who reportedly jumped off bridge

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – A spokesperson for the Cayce Department of Public Safety says around 1:30 Friday morning police were called after a man reportedly jumped off the Blossom St. bridge.

Multiple agencies worked through the night and then resumed their search for that victim at 7am Friday.

At this time the victim has not been located and cayce polioce say they have no reports of a missing person.