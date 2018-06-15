REPORT: Former Tiger Martavis Bryant may have violated NFL substance-abuse policy

OAKLAND, CA (WOLO) — The Oakland Raiders may not have their new wide receiver this season.

According to a report written by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team fears that Martavis Bryant may have violated, once again, the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The former Clemson wideout missed the entire 2016 season after multiple policy violations.

He was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in April for a 2018 third-round pick, but now it’s looking like he may not be available to the Raiders this season.

Any future violation could result in a year suspension or longer. Bryant, a 2014 fourth-round pick, enters his final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in March.