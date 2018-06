SC Jobless Rate Down Slightly

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in May.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce 1,800 new jobs were created last month as the unemployment rate dropped to 4% from 4.2%.

It’s a bit higher than the national unemployment rate for May which was 3.8%.

Fairfield County continues to have the state’s highest unemployment rate following the abandonment of construction at VC Summer.