Shrimping off SC coast open for business next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A key area for South Carolina shrimpers will open next week after a long delay because of cold weather.

The Department of Natural Resources says shrimping grounds within three miles of the coast will open June 19th.

Shrimping farther off shore opened Wednesday (6/13).

Recent testing shows the number of shrimp available is still below average and the shrimp are smaller than usual.