State Rep: McMaster Team wanted candidate to protest election results to delay runoff

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A State Representative endorsing John Warren says Governor McMaster’s Representatives tried to pressure him into a move that could benefit the Governor’s campaign.

Representative Dan Hamilton told the Associated Press, McMaster’s team wanted him to protest the results of the district four primary.

Hamilton finished within one percent of second place. If he were to protest it would delay the June 26th runoff.

That’s the same day as McMaster and Warren’s runoff and the 4th district runoff could mean a big turnout in Warren’s hometown of Greenville.

A spokesperson for McMaster’s campaign called the allegations 100 percent false.