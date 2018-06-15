Strip Club Owner Pleads Guilty to Operating Without a License

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies say a Richland County man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of operating a business without a business license.

LeroyGreen, 65, is the owner of Laroice Gentleman’s Club on Carrie Anderson Road in Northeast Columbia.

On May 10, investigators say, a Richland County deputy arrived at Laroice Gentleman’s Club just before 11pm.

Authorities say The deputy spotted at least three bouncers working at the business, a hostess charging an entrance fee, and two bartenders.

According to investigators He also spotted rings mounted to the ceiling that appeared capable of supporting the weight of an adult.

According to a department spokesperson Green told the deputy that the business was having a “soft opening.”

When asked, deputies say Green was unable to produce a business license and was cited.

Deputies returned to the club nine days later to find it still in operation.

Investigators say Green was once again cited for operating without a license.



